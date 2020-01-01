Shotcut is a free, open source, cross-platform video editor.

Wide Format Support

Supports hundreds of audio and video formats and codecs thanks to FFmpeg. No import required which means native editing, plus multi-format timelines, resolutions and frame-rates within a project. Frame accurate seeking supported for many video formats.


Device and Transport Options

Blackmagic Design SDI and HDMI for input and preview monitoring. Screen, webcam and audio capture. Network stream playback. Supports resolutions up to 4k and capture from SDI, HDMI, webcam, JACK & Pulse audio, IP stream, X11 screen and Windows DirectShow devices.


Sleek, Intuitive Interface

Multiple dockable and undockable panels, including detailed media properties, recent files with search, playlist with thumbnail view, filter panel, history view, encoding panel, jobs queue, and melted server and playlist. Also supports drag-n-drop of assets from file manager.


Quickstart

  • You open files by drag-n-drop in addition to the usual menu and toolbar methods.
  • Tap J, K, L to control playback speed and direction. Tap J or L repeatedly to go faster.
  • Tap I or O to set the in and out points.
  • Press left or right cursor keys to step frame-by-frame.
  • Press page up or down to step one second at-a-time.
  • Press alt+left or alt+right to jump between start, in, out, and end.
  • Version is based on date. You can choose to update whenever you like and keep multiple versions (new versions are available monthly).

Shotcut was originally conceived in November, 2004 by Charlie Yates, an MLT co-founder and the original lead developer (see the original website). The current version of Shotcut is a complete rewrite by Dan Dennedy, another MLT co-founder and its current lead. Dan wanted to create a new editor based on MLT and he chose to reuse the Shotcut name since he liked it so much. He wanted to make something to exercise the new cross-platform capabilities of MLT especially in conjunction with the WebVfx and Movit plugins.


Dan Dennedy

Lead Developer of Shotcut and MLT

Some of the Software Projects used in Shotcut


About

Shotcut is a free, open source, cross-platform video editor for Windows, Mac and Linux. Major features include support for a wide range of formats; no import required meaning native timeline editing; Blackmagic Design support for input and preview monitoring; and resolution support to 4k.

Copyright © 2011-2020 by Meltytech, LLC
Shotcut is a trademark of Meltytech, LLC.