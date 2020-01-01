Shotcut was originally conceived in November, 2004 by Charlie Yates, an MLT co-founder and the original lead developer (see the original website). The current version of Shotcut is a complete rewrite by Dan Dennedy, another MLT co-founder and its current lead. Dan wanted to create a new editor based on MLT and he chose to reuse the Shotcut name since he liked it so much. He wanted to make something to exercise the new cross-platform capabilities of MLT especially in conjunction with the WebVfx and Movit plugins.



Dan Dennedy

Lead Developer of Shotcut and MLT